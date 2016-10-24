WWII veteran awarded lost medals

Radtke was wounded on May 1, 1945, and had lost his medals during the war. He was presented a shadow box Thursday containing eight medals and was praised by the community for his service.

Family and friends from the area commented on Radtke and his wife's compassion when they moved to Red Wing.

"To me, Horst Radtke is one of the last great warriors from WWII," Dave Birkenmayer said after presenting the medals.

Inside the glass case was a Victory Medal, Asian Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Sharpshooter Badge and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.

"All of you who managed to find the time to attend this meeting, especially in the evening, that's especially overwhelming," Radtke said. "Thank you one and all."