County Board candidates stop by Pier 55
The League of Women Voters hosted a Goodhue County commissioner meet and greet at Pier 55 Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. Candidates started the event by expressing what they plan to do as commissioner, followed by a Q&A segment, and a chance for attendees to mingle afterwards. The hour-long informal event allowed candidates to discuss issues with voters such as homelessness, environmental concerns and public safety.
District 5 candidates Ted Seifert and Paul Drotos were present along with Ron Allen, incumbent commissioner for District 1. District 3 candidates Barney Nesseth and Todd Angelstad were not present.