    County Board candidates stop by Pier 55

    By Kit Murray Today at 11:00 a.m.
    Paul Drotos addressed plans as District 5 County Commissioner, from a cleaner environment to being a welcoming city.

    The League of Women Voters hosted a Goodhue County commissioner meet and greet at Pier 55 Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. Candidates started the event by expressing what they plan to do as commissioner, followed by a Q&A segment, and a chance for attendees to mingle afterwards. The hour-long informal event allowed candidates to discuss issues with voters such as homelessness, environmental concerns and public safety.

    District 5 candidates Ted Seifert and Paul Drotos were present along with Ron Allen, incumbent commissioner for District 1. District 3 candidates Barney Nesseth and Todd Angelstad were not present.

    Kit Murray

    Kit Murray joined Red Wing Republican Eagle in August 2016, covering county government, news and local events. She is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in photojournalism. 

    kmurray@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7874
