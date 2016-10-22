Tent exhibit shines light on genocide and conflict

Marilyn Olson, vice chair of the Human Rights Commission, said she encourages people to become more familiar with these tragic events in hopes of preventing future tragedies.

"Until you experience the Tents of Witness, you really haven't had the in-depth understanding of it, and the feeling that goes along with being in that tent," Olson said.

The 8-by-10-foot canvas tents are designed to be similar to the ones used in refugee camps, with multimedia illustrations to display photos, stories and artifacts.

Tents of Witness was organized in about 10 months by Red Wing League of Women Voters, World Without Genocide — a local human rights organization headquartered at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul — and American Association of University Women in Red Wing.

Exhibit hours are 2-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tents of Witness will be featured in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room. It will be open to ages 12 and up.

Featured speaker Ellen J. Kennedy, executive director of World Without Genocide, will discuss women and genocide, and gender violence Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m.-noon.