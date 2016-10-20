Late Backwoods owner's 'legacy' upheld with new location

They were in the midst of preparations to move to their new Third Street location when Jerry died on Aug. 15.

Luann Brainard said the loss of her husband pushed her harder to get the project done — "and get it done right."

"This is Jerry's legacy," she said. "The saddest thing to me is he didn't get to see his dream come true. It was all in the works, he was there when we bought the building, he saw all the plans, he just didn't get to see them come to fruition. We're going to do it right for him."

The new location opened in time for Red Wing's Fall Arts Festival.

Although Brainard said most new customers found the former location by word-of-mouth, the event last weekend drove significant foot traffic among festival-goers eager to frame their newly purchased artwork.

"A lot of people from out of town came to town to see what we had to offer and will make the trip in the future," she said. "It's been a great week, we've had a lot of good community support and compliments on the building and our different items."

New space, new ideas

The new space allowed Backwoods to expand framing and engraving services, as well as inventory. The new engraving machine offers engraving for larger projects than before with a feed-through feature capable of engraving items like doors.

Along with engraving glass, metal and wood items, Backwoods now offers sandblasting, a method of marking surfaces that delivers a sharper, more high-end look than engraving. Brainard says she can use vinyl cutouts to create intricate designs with the sandblaster.

Backwoods also will sell some of their own designs, including frames made out of repurposed barn wood, breadboards made from scrap wood and decorative lettered plaques with phrases ranging from "Have courage and be kind" to "'Rawr' means 'I love you' in dinosaur'."

"I have lots of good ideas," she said. "Different things I've observed that aren't available in the area, things that I've wanted to purchase but weren't in the area. I'm trying to fill the void of what's available in town."

The new shop will also offer a variety of retail items, including decorative lettered plaques, items crafted from repurposed barn wood, essential oils and diffusive jewelry, and professional art supplies.

"There isn't a place to buy professional art supplies," Brainard said. "With our large amount of professional artists, they had to go to the cities to get supplies. When they run out of something they can just come in and pick up what they need and not have to run to the cities."

Why Frame?

Bridget Battenberg, Brainard's business partner and full-time framer at Backwoods, hopes to "take the fear out of framing" by working with customers' budgets.

"I think sometimes that keeps people away because they're fearful that it's expensive," she said. "So, we want to come out with a value line, so if you want to just frame a poster and keep it in a cheaper price racket, I would have something for you to look at."

Projects typically range from about $100 to $250, depending on the size. For prized prints or treasured works of art, the preservation framing can offer a piece is well worth the price. Backwoods offers special UV-protective glass, which prevents photos, prints and watercolor from fading over time.

"Most people don't have any idea the different UV protection can make for something you want to keep for 20 years and stay nice-looking," Brainard said. "There's not enough cost difference between regular glass and our conservation clear to justify putting regular glass over anything."

The preservation the customer's framers offer extends beyond two-dimensional prints. Backwoods works with Beyond the Yellow ribbon to create shadowbox displays for military medals, flags and other invaluable mementos.

Their engraving services can also help to preserve memories. For a grieving mother, an engraving of her son's signature on a bracelet helped her cope with the loss of her child. Another customer had a set of military dog tags engraved with the dates of his and his wife's anniversary after she died suddenly.

"Some of these really, really heart-touching special projects we get to do really make the job rewarding," Battenberg said. "There's nothing better than having a customer really gush about how much they love something when they pick it up."

Address: 405 W. Third St., Red Wing

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.