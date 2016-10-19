Nuclear refueling includes $50M in improvements

These outages occur every 18 to 20 months and this one is expected to last five weeks. Unit 2 — which has operated more than 235 continuous days — remains online.

"Some motors and pumps that we had installed a years ago are due for replacement, so we are actually making some significant capital investments in the plant," Northard told community leaders at a breakfast Thursday morning.

"We are going to invest about $50 million in new equipment," he said. "This ends up going into our capital base and that's what we pay property taxes on."

Xcel Energy has hired more than 1,000 specialized contractors to assist in replacing about one-third of the plant's fuel and completing key maintenance that can only be performed during refueling.

"Hundreds-of-thousands of hours of work will be completed in the space of about a month," Northard said in a statement Monday morning.

From oil changes to transformer replacements, several major projects will improve plant performance and meet regulatory requirements, he said.

Notable projects include:

• Replacing the reactor coolant pump — This pump maintains pressure and transfers heat from the reactor to the steam generator. Steam drives the turbine to generate electricity generation.

• Replace large motors and pumps — Several feedwater pumps, cooling water pumps, a motor generator and more are at the end of their life.

• Replace a DC electrical panel — It's time to update a redundant source of electrical power to emergency safety equipment if normal sources of electrical power are lost.

"The upgrades we will make while the unit is offline are investments in the future of Prairie Island, the Red Wing area and the Upper Midwest as a whole," Northard said.

When both nuclear units are operating, the plant generates enough electricity to power nearly 1 million homes.