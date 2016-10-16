Candidate Q&A: Red Wing Mayor

Although both candidates' names will appear on the ballot, Harris, a retired surgeon, announced his withdrawal from the race after garnering a fraction of Dowse's votes.

"I do think Sean will make a good mayor," Harris said. "I hope I can have some influence on him to look for ways to attract young families and children to Red Wing, in particular by bringing together a coalition of groups to recruit a good liberal arts college to Red Wing once again as well as to encourage all new families to enroll their children in early educational and recreational activities."

Despite his opponent's decision to end campaign efforts, Dowse continues outreach to the community.

The Republican Eagle asked each candidate the following questions. Harris declined to participate in the second Q&A.

Dowse: Engage community in democratic process

Age: 67

Address: 2508 Hallquist Ave.

Occupation: Retired executive director of the Sheldon Theatre

Education: Bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Utah

Family: Married to Marcy for over 40 years. Two adult children, Tim and Maggy, now living on the East Coast. and one grandson, Michael.

Civic involvement: Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce board, Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau, Anderson Center, Red Wing Arts Association, active member in Kiwanis for 25 years. Currently serves on Goodhue County Park and Recreation Advisory Board. Appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to serve on the Minnesota State Arts Board.

In the first Q&A we asked you to identify which primary issues you hope to address as mayor. Have any of those issues changed, or have you found additional issues to focus on since the start of your campaign?

Primary issues remain:

• Jobs and housing: Bring together local business, Downtown Main Street, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority and real estate developers to improve neighborhoods and create housing for middle and low income families.

• Youth and families: Work to attract young families, making sure our community meets their housing, recreational and educational needs.

• Downtown and business: Continue building a strong downtown core and business community by advocating for existing businesses and partnering with organizations that attract and foster new enterprises.

• Natural and cultural resources: Explore new opportunities to protect and invest in our parks, riverfront, trails and cultural resources.

• Seniors: Address the changing needs of our growing senior population and help enhance the quality of life for all.

Additionally, Red Wing needs to examine the disappearance and affordability of childcare resources and support the establishment of an effective community development agency.

Like most Minnesota cities, Red Wing operates with a weak-mayor system in which City Council makes legislative and budgetary decisions, but here the mayor may veto. How will you use your role as mayor to accomplish your goals for the city?

• An effective mayor works with teams of citizens, city staff and members of the council to identify and address issues that need to be addressed and opportunities that can be employed. Consensus can be achieved and concrete steps taken.

• An effective mayor sits as an equal in council workshops where ideas are shared and the merits of those ideas debated. The power and viability of an idea, not the power of the mayor, should hold sway in such a democratic setting.

• An effective mayor successfully encourages and fosters participation of the entire diverse Red Wing community in the workings and plans of government through its boards, commissions, task forces, planning processes and events.

• An effective mayor serves as a spark for the imagination, as a source of positive energy, and as a unifying beacon for what Red Wing stands for and works toward: a city where a person can live, work, play and grow with a sense of place, belonging and security.

Many downtown businesses reported successfully weathering the Highway 61 construction this summer. What will you do as mayor to help ensure businesses survive and succeed during the bridge replacement project?

Help duplicate the communications template — the Main Event — for the bridge replacement. The Main Event effort that involved city staff, contractors, Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce staff, citizens and retailers helped businesses, residents, visitors, trucks and travelers navigate their way through a difficult situation with the least trouble possible. A similar, if not the same, alliance needs to be built to help us all get through to the successful outcome of this next investment in our future.

Red Wing is known as both a prosperous manufacturing hub and a beautiful tourist attraction. What can you do as mayor to ensure that Red Wing is both a livable community and vibrant place to visit?

Red Wing, blessed with magnificent bluffs and waterways, hosts many assets that support a high quality of life: four seasons of outdoor activities, cultural opportunities that engage and enlighten all of our communities, an infrastructure that citizens have chosen to invest in and upgrade, an economy second to none for a city its size, and a diverse population that can fuel innovation, spark creativity and take advantage of changing times.

A mayor serves to make sure that these assets are equally shared, preserved, enhanced, nurtured and encouraged. A mayor serves to get the word out that here in Red Wing, we have a special place with a special energy that encourages investment in infrastructure, in its people and in its natural setting.

What actions are you taking to engage citizens and work to ensure a voter mandate so you and the city have success in the next four years?

Regardless of what my opponent chooses to do in the campaign, there are still two names on the ballot. My campaign is focused on knocking on as many doors as I possibly can so that I can get to know people throughout the city and so that people in Red Wing have a chance to meet me and can get to know me.

I think the campaign is about two things: my listening to voters and hearing their concerns and the voters talking with me to find out what I offer the city.

My goal before the election is to visit every household in the city.