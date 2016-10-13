Police: Attempted abduction did not occur

"As we breathe a sigh of relief, the Cannon Falls Police Department would like to encourage parents to capitalize on this opportunity to discuss and/or develop a safety plan with their children," the news release states. "There was a tremendous outpouring of compassion from our community and the Cannon Falls Police Department asks people to not lose that compassion."

The initial report was that a male attempted to abduct a 10-year-old female Sunday, Oct. 9, at about 4 p.m. The man reportedly picked up the girl and tried to carry her away.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, the investigation determined that the public's assistance was needed. Cannon Falls Police Department thanked everyone for the assistance and tips that helped with the investigation.

