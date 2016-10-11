CANNON FALLS — Looking for a lead into an attempted child abduction Sunday, Cannon Falls police are hoping an unidentified father may unknowingly have information.

The department said Tuesday that a father of two small children left Lower Hannah's Bend Park minutes before another male attempted to carry off a girl.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at about 4 p.m. a male attempted to abduct a 10-year-old female. He picked up the girl and tried to carry her away. The suspect, who is approximately 20s in age, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, has dark brown hair and was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white or yellow cartoon over the left side. He also was wearing light colored blue jeans with holes, black work boots and hot pink sunglasses.

The male ran across the park and stopped to catch his breath when the female was able to escape, police said.

Offices are requesting for anyone — but especially the father and two children that the victim saw — who was in Hannah's Bend Park, in the adjacent Cannon Valley Fairgrounds or on the new bike trail from Cannon Falls to Lake Byllesby between 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, to contact the department at 507-263-2278.

"These persons are unrelated to the victim and had been using the play area at the same time as the victim," the department said in a statement. "They left in a vehicle just before the incident occurred and the Police Department is interested in speaking with the adult to determine what information he can add to the investigation."

Police Chief Jeff McCormick thanked the community in advance for any assistance in helping find the suspect. In a statement, he sought to reassure people that Cannon Falls is a safe place to live, work and play, but like any other community, things happen. He advises people to lock their cars, houses and to report suspicious activity.