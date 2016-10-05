Steven Larson purchased a winning lottery ticket from Freedom Valu Center in Red Wing worth $100,000. (photo courtesy of Minnesota Lottery)

Steven Larson of Red Wing thought he'd won $10,000 from a Diamond Crossword scratch ticket he'd purchased from the Main Street Freedom Valu Center a couple months ago. A Sept. 29 trip to the Minnesota Lottery office in Owatonna to claim his winnings, however, revealed the ticket was actually worth $100,000.

Prizes worth more than $30,000 must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Roseville — a trip Larson said was "well worth the drive."

To celebrate his winnings, Larson said he planned to buy "a big steak to grill."

According to the Minnesota Lottery website, about 25 cents from each dollar spent on lottery tickets goes to the state's general, raising a total of $2.6 billion to benefit environmental preservation efforts.