Goodhue County 4-H wins World Dairy Expo

Coach Tony Scheffler (left), Coach Maizie Scheffler Emily Benrud, Ben Thompson, Tess Hokanson, and Clint Irrthum traveled to the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, where they earned top honors for dairy judging. (photo by Agri-Graphics)

The Goodhue County 4-H Dairy Judging Team took top honors Monday at the 2016 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis., The annual event in brings in cattle from as far as Mexico, Canada and South America.

The team, coached by Tony and Maizie Scheffler, consists of Emily Benrud of Goodhue, Tess Hokanson of Cannon Falls, Clint Irrthum of Wanamingo and Ben Thompson of Zumbrota.

The team won by just two points over Wisconsin, placing first overall with 2,096 points, second team oral reasons with 676 points, first Brown Swiss, third Jersey third Guernsey and fourth Ayrshire.

Benrud individually placed fourth overall with 709 points and was first in reasons with 235 points. Irrthum placed 11th overall and was ninth in reasons with 227 points. Thompson placed 14th overall.

The Goodhue County team competed among a total of 26 teams judging five heifer and five cow classes. Reasons were given on all five of the cow classes.

The team earned their trip to the Expo during a dairy judging contest at the Minnesota State Fair.

Alyson Schwartau, interim 4-H program director with the University of Minnesota Goodhue County, said was the first time in recent history Goodhue County's dairy judging team has achieved an honor of this caliber.

"This has been a very involved group of kids form their younger age," she said. "I think that spilled over into their passion for dairy judging and propelled them to put their best foot forward for judging."

She said honors earned at events such as the World Dairy Expo open participants to scholarships and opportunities for dairy judging at a collegiate level.