Candidate Q&A: City Council, Ward 1

Voters in Red Wing Ward 1 will choose between City Council candidates Kim Beise and Thomas Day during the general election Nov. 8.

Ward 1 residents elected Beise during a special election in May to replace council member Jason Sebion. Beise ran as the sole candidate. His current term will expire in January 2017.

Ward 1 candidates did not appear on the primary ballot Aug. 9 because only two candidates filed for the seat.

The Republican Eagle asked each candidate four questions about their issues affecting the community.

Kim Beise: Community works together for success

Age: 59

Address: 968 Aurora Circle

Education: Hastings High School, engineering and journeyman pipefitter (Local 300 Bismarck , N.D.)

Family: Married to Lucinda for 38 years; three adult children and five grandchildren

Occupation: Owner Dowco Valve Co.Hastings, with locations one in DeWitt, Iowa, and Council Bluffs Iowa; employing 32 employees; in business for 28 years; third-generation family-owned business

Community involvement: President of the Homeowners Association, vice president of Red Wing Sportsmen's Club, past vice president of Frontenac Sportsman's Club, Minnesota State Code Advisory Committee, past elder and Sunday school teacher at Cornerstone Community Church, Hiawatha Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Cannon Valley Trail Joint Powers Board, Sister Cities Commission

Describe your approach to resolving a disagreement with another council member over an item on the agenda.

If another council member and I would disagree on an agenda item, it would be discussed during the open discussion time during the meeting. When a full agreement may not be met, we can decide to revise the item on the agenda so we are in agreement, or it will stay as presented and when it comes to voting we may vote differently on the issue.

Disagreement on an agenda item doesn't affect how we would work with each other on other issues.

At a forum in September, members of law enforcement said public safety is the responsibility of everyone within a community. What is City Council's role in public safety and how will you fulfill that responsibility?

It is the responsibility of everyone within a community to work together for public safety. I believe in Red Wing, our public safety is good but can always be improved. The only way this will happen is if we put aside what we want and look to what is best for our community as a whole. This is what I need to do as a city council person making sure that we have personal and processes that will create and encourage a safe Red Wing for all people.

What would you do as a council member to help combat Red Wing's shortage of affordable housing?

The city should use whatever tools and financing we can to encourage new home construction particularly multi-family or workforce housing. Without the housing we can't draw new businesses because there is no place for their employees to live. As a council member I will be supportive of housing projects that come before the council.

What would you identify as some of the city's most significant accomplishments since the last election season? How will you continue the success of these accomplishments?

The following accomplishments weren't just done by the City Council, city staff or people serving on boards and commissions. It required the involvement of the citizens of Red Wing. None of this could have been accomplished if it hadn't been for the cooperation of everyone. Being involved myself and involving others will be how I continue to help with future accomplishments.

Key accomplishments — 2014-2016 include:

• Completion of the Strategic Plan update — this was approved by the City Council in January of 2016 and is the second Strategic Plan adopted by the Council since 2012

•Completed Highway 61 improvements

•Implemented GREAT Program in the Middle School

•Approved design for river bridge, along with a budget to provide for aesthetic improvements (funding from city and local foundations)

•Implemented Junior Fire Marshal Program in the Middle School

•Received Safe Routes to School Funding to create roundabout at Twin Bluff Middle School to improve pedestrian safety during busy school hours.

•Completed Memorial Park Improvements — a three year project to improve park areas, improve signage, create snow shoe trail and etc. that was a true collaboration between City, local foundations, volunteers.

The long list goes on.

Thomas Day: Respectful debate essential to productivity

Age: 68

Address: 505 Spring Creek Road S.

Occupation: Retired electrical engineer, technical writer, and college instructor (avocationally a live sound and recording engineer)

Education: E.E.T. University of Nebraska, Omaha & B.A. technical writing, Cal State Long Beach

Family: Married for 49 years to Elvy with two daughters and three grandchildren

Civic involvement: Sheldon Theater and various community activities volunteer

Describe your approach to resolving a disagreement with another council member over an item on the agenda.

When there are significant differences in how to solve problems or deal with changing conditions, sometimes people just have to resolve to agree to disagree. That is why a majority vote decides the council's decisions. A consensus is not only not necessary, but not necessarily desirable in a democracy.

Alternative opinions are a good thing when the problems are complicated and there are several possible solutions. If debate is respectful, disagreements can be productive.

At a forum in September, members of law enforcement said public safety is the responsibility of everyone within a community. What is City Council's role in public safety and how will you fulfill that responsibility?

The City Council determines the city's law enforcement budget. Some cities and states have made law enforcement into a profit center, which puts police officers in a position of being adversarial, isolates them from the community, and creates incentives that are destructive to the community. I believe close relationships between the community and law enforcement will make the city safer and improve our quality of life.

Carefully managing the budget, the size of law enforcement departments, and creating opportunities for law enforcement officers to have regular discussions like the September forum will go a long ways toward building a system of constant improvement in both community relations and public safety. Everyone in the city should believe that their police department works for them, regardless of age, ethnic background or economic status.

The City Council plays an important part in creating that atmosphere.

What would you do as a council member to help combat Red Wing's shortage of affordable housing?

There are at least two ways to develop housing in a city. The traditional American approach has been outward growth and Red Wing seems to have taken that to extremes with 36 square miles inside the city boundaries; or 1.4 acres per resident. That kind of development looks out-of-date and overpriced when you evaluate the kinds of communities, services, recreation and resources that attracts younger Americans. I believe an approach that concentrates city development closer to downtown would revitalize the city, create more diverse and affordable housing, and be more sustainable.

The Jefferson School building might be an opportunity to work in this direction. If that building could be converted to housing, the city should partner with a developer to begin work on that project before the building is unrecoverable. If not, maybe that location would be the place for a new affordable housing project?

What would you identify as some of the city's most significant accomplishments since the last election season? How will you continue the success of these accomplishments?

I think the Highway 61 design should more than support the highway's traffic for many years, assuming the quality of the work meets the traffic demands. The fact that most of the downtown businesses survived the Highway 61 and Old Main Street construction is impressive. Convincing our friends to visit Red Wing has been tough these last two years. That had to have been tough on downtown businesses. One thing I believe the city needs to include in any road work bid that will block access to downtown businesses is a 24/7 work schedule with bonuses for early job competition and penalties for missing deadlines.

During the solar garden discussions two years ago, I was very impressed with the commitment of some of the city employees and the efforts the city has made to reduce energy consumption and encouraging sustainability.