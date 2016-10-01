UW-River Falls again ranks one of Best in the Midwest

For the sixth consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been named one of the best colleges in the Midwest, according to the nationally known education services company The Princeton Review.

UWRF is one of 156 institutions in 12 Midwestern states and one of four University of Wisconsin System institutions deemed Best in the Midwest.

"This is a testament to our mission of helping our students attain their full potential as critical thinkers, effective communicators, and leaders by providing engaged and integrated learning experiences," UWRF Chancellor Dean Van Galen said.

The 156 colleges included in the list are located in 12 states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. UWRF, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee are the four University of Wisconsin System institutions included in The Princeton Review's list.

The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on several issues — from the accessibility of their professors to the quality of their science lab facilities — and answer questions about themselves, their fellow students and campus life.

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House.

For more information, visit www.princetonreview.com/bestMWcolleges.