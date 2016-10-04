50 years of fall arts

Widely known and appreciated throughout the region, the Fall Festival of the Arts will return to downtown Red Wing streets Oct. 7-9. The annual arts festival celebrates the thriving arts community surrounding Red Wing. Hosting 97 artists from across the Midwest, the juried festival will also include children's activities, food and live music.

"We see approximately 10,000 visitors in town over the weekend," said Arloa Bach, Executive Director of the Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau. "The festival is a great opportunity to showcase Red Wing's natural beauty and robust arts community."

Three of the city's arts organizations have joined forces to further enhance the festival weekend with a diverse offering of arts and arts education activities.

Cooperative programming

A fateful morning at Mandy's Coffee & Café led to a powerhouse collaboration of local arts.

A meeting between Emily Guida-Foos and Susan Forsythe of the Red Wing Arts Association was occurring a few tables away from a separate meeting between Bonnie Schock, Executive Director of the Sheldon Theatre, and Mike Arturi, founder of the Universal Music Center.

"When Emily and I had finished up our talk, Mike and Bonnie walked over and said. 'Let's collaborate,'" said Susan Forsythe, former RWAA interim director. "We each had great events going on the same weekend, so from that we formed a collaboration."

With each organization planning community events, the partnership was a natural fit.

"This community is rich with arts and cultural resources," said Schock. "It's such a thrill to collaborate with great peer organizations like Red Wing Arts Association and Universal Music Center to create a not-to-be-missed weekend like this one that truly celebrates Red Wing as an arts destination for everyone."

Sheldon Theatre

In addition to the artist vendors and luscious autumn colors the weekend will offer, the Sheldon Theatre will host the sixth annual Caravan du Nord. On Oct. 7, Minnesota Music Coalition and 89.3 The Current's will return to Red Wing with a traveling showcase of Minnesota music. This year's show features Americana-rock group Rogue Valley fresh off the release of their new album, Radiate, Dissolve. The concert also welcomes Joey Ryan and the Inks with their classic 60s inspired Indie-pop sound and "sunny-melancholy," and local opener, Brooke Elizabeth.

Closing out the weekend on Oct. 9 is Bone Hill: The Concert, a music-theatre work blurring the lines between concert and theatre, created by blues and soul singer Martha Redbone. (See 2B for more). Also new to the Fall Arts Festival, the Sheldon Theatre will host a beer and wine garden on their lawn with accompanying live music from noon to 4 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Wingstock rocks and rolls into second year

Taking place throughout the afternoon and evening on Oct. 8, the second annual Wingstock is presented by the Universal Music Center. In partnership with a range of local sponsors, the event combines elements of a career day, tradeshow and live entertainment, inviting participants of all ages to explore contemporary, realistic options for finding your place in today's world of music. Mike Arturi, UMC founder and professional drummer, has 30 years of national touring under his belt, including work with The Lovin' Spoonful. Over his years of touring, Arturi said none of his acts provided a full-time living.

"In this day and age, it is too hard to earn an entire living as a performer," he said. "I created Wingstock to raise awareness of additional and alternative careers in the field of music."

The inaugural Wingstock in 2015 was a big success, Arturi said. "As a result of that, we were able to build it to be even bigger and better because of the attention that we got."

This year's highlights include keynote speaker John Munson of the multi-platinum band Semisonic and The New Standards, joined by special guest Jeremy Messersmith; exhibitors from international, national and local retail and manufacturing, entertainment and education in the music business, as well as breakout sessions and an outdoor tent featuring a children's music education experience. The event concludes with a free live concert featuring Horseplay and Ninth Planet Out at 5:00 p.m.

"Wingstock has been built to be really accessible to everyone," Arturi said. "People can experience hands-on access to a lot of information and instruments. You will be able to speak with people in all different roles in the music community that you normally would not have access to. It's a really fun and engaging environment."

A private concert, featuring American Idol finalist Reed Grimm and Lovin' Spoonful drummer Mike Arturi, with headliner Jeremy Messersmith, takes place at 8:00 p.m., after the exhibition hall closes. Admission to the private concert is possible through on-site donation to UMC on the day of show. Wingstock is taking place in the pottery district at 1926 Old West Main St. near the Woodruff Sweitzer office. For more information on vendors, visit the Wingstock page on Facebook.

A half-century celebration for RWAA

At the heart of the arts festival weekend, the Red Wing Arts Association will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the festival. Special recognition will be given to Red Wing artist Larry Veeder, who founded the festival in 1966. The Sheldon Theatre will host a visual tour of Veeder's work and the history the festival, open to the public throughout the weekend. Curated by Casey Mathern of the Goodhue County Historical Society and Chap Achen of RWAA, the visual tour will include a short narrative about Veeder's life and contributions to the community. An original Veeder painting, donated by Veeder and his family, will be given away by a drawing. Festival attendees can enter at the RWAA tent.