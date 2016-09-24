St. Crispin Living Community Villa will host a community forum with house and senate candidates in from District 21 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in the St. Crispin Living Community Villa dining room.

The forum, sponsored by the Long-Term Care Imperative, will focus on the future of senior care services in Minnesota. Each candidate will provide a brief background on themselves and their reasons for seeking office. A moderator will then ask related questions and field audience-submitted questions.

This event is free and open to the public.