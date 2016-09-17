A Cannon Falls Nursing Center did not adequately supervise a resident who choked on a sandwich and died in November 2015, according to findings by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Gardens at Cannon Falls resident, who was on a puréed diet due to risk for aspiration, tried to quickly eat a sandwich in a dining room and choked, the Office of Health Facility Complaints report states.

The wheelchair-bound resident, known to try to take food from other residents, was reportedly sitting three feet from a nourishment tray. None of three staff members present moved the resident away from the food, which was within reach for as long as 90 minutes, according to the report.

"None of the staff were aware the resident was eating the sandwich until the resident began choking," it states.

Staff members unsuccessfully performed the Heimlich maneuver and called 911 after initiating CPR. The resident died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital from cardiac and respiratory arrest.

The MDH report does not name the resident who died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune identified her as 77-year-old Margarita M. Schuler using state death records.