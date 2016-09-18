Red Wing police confront Reilly Griffin of Shoreview, Minnesota, Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Red Wing City Hall after he was asked by forum organizers to put his camera away. Candidates signed agreements for the city to film the event and that the footage could not be used for campaign material. (photo by Maureen McMullen)

The cordial discourse among Minnesota House and Senate candidates may have disappointed those hoping for political head-butting at the League of Women Voters candidate forum Wednesday, but a disagreement over the right to film offered attendees a spectacle to precede the forum.

The forum started about 15 minutes late after Red Wing police asked Reilly Griffin of Shoreview, Minnesota, to leave the forum.

He was asked by forum organizers to put his camera away, citing agreements candidates signed that the city would film the event and that the footage could not be used for campaign material. No photography, filming or audio recording were permitted at the event.

Griffin identified himself as an independent contractor but declined to say for whom he was filming the event.

Answers

House District 21A candidates Lisa Bayley and Barb Haley joined Senate District 21 candidates Mike Goggin and Matt Schmit to introduce themselves and answer audience-submitted questions.

The first of 11 questions asked candidates about the first bill they would introduce if elected.

Bayley, a former prosecutor and Red Wing City Council member of nearly a decade, emphasized an urgent need to get a transportation bill before the Senate. She credited Rep. Tim Kelly of Red Wing for his work "across the aisle" to bring a transportation bill to fruition.

Goggin, a Red Wing native and electrical engineer with the Prairie Island nuclear plant, said he would pursue a bill protecting local farmers along Highways 52 and 56. A high-speed rail line proposed for the route, he said, would threaten landowners with eminent domain.

Schmit, who currently represents District 21, said he would pass a bill tackling health care costs to "level the playing field" for rural and southern Minnesota.

He acknowledged that the Senate can't solve every health care problem in Minnesota but could build off of already successful programs.

Haley, a former AT&T executive with extensive local nonprofit work, said her first bill would aim for a tax reduction, particularly among farmers, veterans and seniors, given the state's $900 million surplus.

"It shows what we can do when we work together for Minnesota," she said.

Other questions touched on issues ranging from environmental concerns and taxes to the state's liquor sale laws — a topic that drew a collective chuckle from the audience and panelists.

During a discussion of how to address preserving the safety of Minnesota's water sources, Haley and Goggin voiced concern over the effect water buffer regulations have on agriculture. Goggin described the mapping policies as a "moving target" for farmers.

Bayley suggested engaging local farmers and business owners in decisions about water preservation.

"We all agree we need clean water," she said. "But who's going to pay?"

Schmit said stakeholders from a variety of backgrounds, including legislation and agriculture, must play a role in water preservation.

Goggin called Minnesota's gas tax "unconscionable" and "crippling" to farmers, businesses and working and low-income families. He suggested using money from the general fund to pay for infrastructure including roads and bridges. Haley agreed that a gas tax hike would hurt the poor more than the wealthy and hurt the state's competitiveness.

Schmit said the state should use its "constitutionally dedicated" funds to help shrink Minnesota's $800 million shortage in transportation funds. Bayley said dipping into the state's general fund will result in education losing out.

Closing statements

After the Q-and-A portion of the forum, Schmit said the evening's discussion "more than made up for" the late start. He said he hopes to continue serving the area he grew up in and "do it the right way" with honesty and positivity.

Goggin said he is not a career politician but a concerned citizen who hopes to make his community better through "common sense solutions."

Bayley touted her eight years of service on City Council, which she said taught her to work with people of all backgrounds without "pointing fingers or blaming each other."

Haley said voters want a representative at the Capitol "who will get things done or get out of the way." She hopes to step up to that role and curb "wasteful spending" while growing jobs and addressing "staggering" health care costs.