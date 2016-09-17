Input sought for Cannon Valley Trail plan

The public is invited to contribute to the update of the Cannon Valley Trail comprehensive plan at two open houses this month. It is the first update to the plan in 24 years.

The first meeting will be 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in Cannon Falls City Hall, held in conjunction with an open house hosted by Goodhue and Dakota Counties for a Lake Bylleby Regional Park master plan. The second meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Red Wing Public Library.

"Cannon Valley Trail welcomes citizens to provide input about issues that need to be addressed, possible solutions, opportunities for improved facilities, natural resource management and more," Trail Manager Scott Roepke wrote in an email.

Both meetings will feature results from an August survey about the Cannon Valley Trail as well as updates on trail connection opportunities and critical issues. Planning consultants and trail staff will be available to answer questions and discuss issues in detail.

There will be no formal presentation and people are encouraged to attend any time during the open houses.

The 19.7-mile-long Cannon Valley Trail connects Cannon Falls, Welch and Red Wing. It is open year round for activities such as bicycling, hiking and cross country skiing. The trail was dedicated in 1986.

Trail maintenance

A portion of the Cannon Valley Trail will be closed Sept. 19-23 for asphalt repairs.

A 2.8-mile stretch will be closed from mile 10.9 to mile 13.7 near the Welch Station Access.

The work was scheduled for earlier in the month, but was pushed back due to weather. If weather interferes again, the project will be delayed until Spet. 26-30.

For more information and trail status, visit www.cannonvalleytrail.com