Supporters of the Red Wing Trolley Co. issued an emotional call for additional members for the company’s three-person board during the public comment period at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Former General Manager Rick Devoe outlined a number of obstacles thwarting the project’s start-up efforts. An arrangement to defer payments for $6,000 in repairs to the trolley dissolved several weeks ago when Devoe was dismissed from his position for “no stated reason.”

Despite an originally lengthy roster of events, including lodging circuits, local shopping routes and excursions to neighboring towns, Devoe said he isn’t aware of any Trolley events currently scheduled until the Holiday Stroll in late November.

“I think existing board acted impulsively without that information and without a replacement,” he said.

Arlene Roth, former assistant director at the Red Wing Arts Association, assisted Devoe with marketing efforts for the trolley. She said her experience at the Depot and with the Red Wing Visitor’s and Convention Bureau underscored the city’s need for methods of transporting hotel guests to and from restaurants, shops and destinations.

“Having the trolley as an asset to the city of Red Wing is really important for its tourist industry,” she said. “We were just at the pinnacle of moving ahead with something that’s so vital for this town. It’s really, really a shame and it saddens me terribly that it’s not going to be happening.”

Ron Fritz, owner of Pratt-Taber Inn, and City Council candidate Adam Gettings both stepped up as potential volunteers for the trolley board.

“When Rick talked to me about it, he was so enthusiastic and I was immediately on board with connecting him with sponsors,” Gettings said. “I was surprised that no one signed up to do it. I’d love to see it go somewhere and volunteer to help out.

Council members approved an Aug. 2 request from Red Wing Trolley Co. for a $5,000 start-up grant in exchange for including Port Authority in all marketing media. Without a manager for the company moving forward, the grant was pulled from the agenda.

“That just did not seem like good stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said Council Member and Port Vice President Peggy Rehder. “We don’t have any responsibility for this, but I’d be willing to work with people to get this back on track if we can. If we can’t, we’re going to have to recognize that and put it to bed.”

Volunteers interested in serving on the Red Wing Trolley Co. board should call the company at 651-212-1728.