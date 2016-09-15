Hispanic heritage celebrated in Red Wing

Hispanic Heritage Month will kick off in Red Wing on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County will hold a celebration 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Red Wing Farmers’ Market on Levee Street.

“Our main purpose is to increase the interaction between the Hispanic community and the Red Wing community,” said Larry Sonnek, chairman of the Hispanic Outreach board.

The event will feature a mariachi band 10-11 a.m., a Mexican folkloric dance group and dance lessons at 11 a.m. and children's activities, including a pinata, from noon to 12:30 p.m. There will be authentic food from Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Cuba and other locations.

“This event brings a really fun atmosphere,” Sonnek said. “Any time you can communicate and interact with people of other cultures, you can build relationships and find similarities.”

Hispanic Outreach is involved with various events throughout the year, including a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The group has also placed tutors at Red Wing High School and Twin Bluff Middle School. The tutoring programs provide a great opportunity for people looking to volunteer with the organization, Sonnek said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States.

According to information from the Library of Congress, the observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period.

Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.

“We hope more interactions can help develop more leadership from the Hispanic community in the Red Wing community,” Sonnek said. “The more productive and interactive individuals in the community, the better.”

For more information, visit www.hispanicoutreach.org.

Translation by Lucy Richardson, Executive Director of Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County

El Mes de la Herencia Hispana se iniciará en Red Wing el sábado, 17 de septiembre. El Programa de Servicio a los Hispanos del condado de Goodhue llevará a cabo una celebración de 10 am a 12:30 pm en el Red Wing Farmers Market en la calle Levee.

"Nuestro objetivo principal es aumentar la interacción entre la comunidad hispana y la comunidad de Red Wing," dijo Larry Sonnek, Presidente de la Junta Directiva de Servicio a los Hispanos.

El evento contará con una banda de mariachi de 10-11 am, un grupo de danza folclórica mexicana y clases de baile a las 11 am y las actividades de los niños, incluyendo una piñata, desde el mediodía hasta las 12:30 pm. Habrá comida autentica de países de Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Cuba y más.

"Este evento ofrece un ambiente alegre", dijo Sonnek. "En cualquier momento puede comunicarse e interactuar con personas de otras culturas, se pueden construir relaciones y encontrar similitudes."

Servicio a los Hispanos está involucrado con varios eventos durante todo el año, incluyendo una celebración del Cinco de Mayo.

Mes de la Herencia Hispana se reconoce desde el 15 de Septiembre al 15 de octubre en los Estados Unidos.

De acuerdo a la información de la Biblioteca del Congreso, la observación se inició en 1968 como la Semana de la Herencia Hispana con el presidente Lyndon Johnson y fue ampliado por el presidente Ronald Reagan en 1988 para cubrir un período de 30 días.

15 de septiembre es significativo porque es el aniversario de la independencia de Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras y Nicaragua. Además, México y Chile celebran su independencia el 16 y 18 de septiembre, respectivamente.

"Esperamos que más interacciones puedan ayudar a desarrollar más el liderazgo de la comunidad hispana en la comunidad de Red Wing," dijo Sonnek. "Si las personas son más productivas y de interacción en la comunidad, es mucho mejor."

Para obtener más información, visite www.hispanicoutreach.org.