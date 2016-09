Due to continuing work on the Xcel Energy 69kV transmission line replacement project, the intersection of Bluff and Fourth streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, until approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, weather permitting.

Crews will excavate the intersection to replace the underground transmission line/ A detour will not be posted for traffic, but motorists are encouraged to use Sanderson, Fifth and Plum streets to avoid the closure area.