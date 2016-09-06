Level 3 offender meeting set

Red Wing Police Department received information from the Minnesota Department of Corrections recently regarding level three predatory offender Leslie Allyn Flaaen.

In accordance with Minnesota Statute 244.052, the Red Wing Police Department has released information to the public. Flaaen will move to Red Wing Sept. 22. The offender is not wanted by the police and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

A community notification meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in the lower level of Red Wing Public Library.

Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Red Wing Police Department will be available to provide useful information on public safety.