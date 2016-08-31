Walking on the edge: Johnson recalls Selma March

A crowd of thousands gathered outside the Alabama State Capitol to hear speeches from leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 1950 Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Ralph Bunche. (photos courtesy of Lyle Johnson)

Red Wing native Lyle Johnson’s sense of justice took root at a young age after his mother witnessed the devastating impact of disparity and racism while working as a teacher on an Indian reservation in Montana. She instilled in him the importance of fighting for equality.

Lyle would carry these values into adulthood when, in March of 1965, the 29-year-old father of five joined a crowd of thousands for the famous five-day march from Selma, Ala. to the state capitol led by Martin Luther King Jr. in support of voter registration for black Americans.

From then, Johnson would continue to participate in marches and protests across the country for causes ranging from Civil Rights efforts to removing drug dealers from Hispanic communities in San Diego. Both Lyle and his wife, Gwen Johnson, remain vocal advocates for equality and nonviolence.

“Unless you take a stand and do something, people won’t realize there’s something wrong,” Lyle said.

Answering the call

While living in Red Wing in the early ‘60s, Lyle and Gwen were aware of a burgeoning tension throughout the country related to civil rights. With very few residents of color at the time, however, local dialogue focused mainly on how the community would adjust to a more diverse population as more people of color moved to Red Wing from the Twin Cities.

“It was just starting here,” Gwen said. “Somebody running for school board said eventually people will be moving out of Minneapolis and St. Paul and we have to be prepared in Red Wing for people of color, and so on. You’d think we had busloads at the county line waiting.”

The couple’s direct involvement with the civil rights efforts arose when they relocated their family to Woodstock, Ill., about 50 miles west of Chicago, where they worked at a recreation camp.

It was through the camp, which was staffed mostly by black and Hispanic employees, that the couple connected with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a civil rights organization closely tied with Dr. King.

The organization issued a call for volunteers to march for equal voting rights in Alabama when white segregationists murdered the Rev. James Reeb, an activist and advocate for the cause, in Selma. When Lyle answered the call, Gwen, who was pregnant at the time, hadn’t realized how dangerous her husband’s participation could be.

“I think we were incredibly naive. It never occurred to us that you could die — that you could get killed for something like this,” she said. “It’s really a part of who he is and I felt strongly that he should go, so we just went with it. If he hadn’t been back, I don’t know what we would have done. We didn’t realize we were walking on the edge like that.”

Three years after the march, King was assassinated during a trip to Memphis, Tenn., to support a sanitation workers’ strike.

Not welcome

Lyle boarded a bus in Chicago filled with other volunteers to join the march to the Alabama state capitol. During the ride, volunteers were warned of the potential backlash they faced for challenging political and social barriers that kept black Americans from voting. Despite the ire and danger that awaited the volunteers, organizers insisted that the group adhere to its nonviolent ethos at all times.

Men were instructed to partner up with women and accompany them to the doors of rest stop ladies’ rooms for protection. By good fortune, Lyle paired up with a Gwyn, a woman whose name was similar to his wife’s and with whom the couple maintains a friendship.

As the group’s bus made its way south, Lyle remembers the hostility starting as soon as they reached Tennessee.

“It was obvious that from that point on, we were not welcome there, and they didn’t have to tell us in so many words,” Lyle said. “That was an interesting experience to me, the hatred that was shown.”

The malice escalated as the group neared Selma, from which the march would embark.

“I never experienced being called so many names that I didn’t know existed until a Montgomery policeman had all sorts of wonderful things to say,” he said. “We marched to the capitol and after the speeches were over, we wanted to eat, but we weren’t served in the white community. We went down to the black community to eat and were well-received there.”

Lyle recalls thousands of people marching toward the capitol, with activists from nearly every state present. As the day’s protest wound down and the National Guardsman who had been present to keep order filed out, the hostility turned deadly.

Viola Liuzzo, an activist from Michigan, was shuttling fellow protesters from the meeting point at a church back to Selma when she was shot by members of the Ku Klux Klan. Lyle Johnson’s group was the last to speak to her before she was murdered. Fifty years later, Liuzzo’s death is difficult for Lyle to discuss.

‘Philosophical leg to stand on’

Rather than deterring him, the events in Alabama solidified Johnson’s commitment to King’s fight for equality. Despite the hostility activists frequently encountered, King emphasized nonviolence as the only method for fighting injustice.

Though the Johnsons remember King as neither tall nor imposing, they said his gifted leadership and oration amplified his powerful message. During a march in Chicago calling for the integration of schools, King recruited teen in gangs to join them on the condition that they did so peacefully.

When angry crowds greeted the march by throwing bricks, Gwen remembers, the young men would catch them and then set them down.

“It gave us a philosophical leg to stand on,” Gwen said. “You’re doing this not because you were insulted someplace, but because it’s a thought-out philosophy, and I think that appeal to conscious will always work.”

‘Reinvent the wheel’

Lyle was one of roughly 100 people arrested that day for blocking traffic as protesters staged a sit-in on the middle of the busy State-Madison intersection in Chicago.

“I got thrown in the paddy wagon and didn’t realize that you could get thrown as far as I could,” he said. “I’m not a little man, but I found out that five policeman can do it. We were told that if we were under arrest, we were to say that we’d walk to the paddy wagon, but they grab you under the chin so you can’t talk.”

This July, protesters in St. Paul echoed the sit-in at the Chicago intersection by stringing hand-in-hand across Interstate 35 in response to the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile. As with the protestors blocking the interstate, Lyle said this tactic of civil disobedience drew criticism for the protest and the movement.

“It was considered by a lot of people very bad then, too, but it’s drawing attention to the issue,” he said. “It was a conscious effort to make people aware of what was going on. Just like the march in Montgomery, it was a show of support for people that had been beaten and one killed out on the bridge that at least parts of the country supported it.”

Although the Johnsons take pride in their involvement with King’s movement, they are disappointed by reports today of high rates of police shootings and disproportionate incarceration among black Americans.

“I felt very good about it and I thought we’d really accomplished a lot, and then I look now at what’s happening and wonder, ‘How much did we really accomplish?’” Lyle said. “One of the things that concerns me now is the fact that we’re doing it all over again. How many times do we have to reinvent the wheel? I agree that there are a lot of wonderful policemen out there, but I wouldn’t want to be one. The ones who aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do should be held accountable to that.”

Gwen also sees parallels between movements aiming for racial equality then and now.

“It was the burning issue of our young days, and it is kind of disheartening to see just another aspect of the same issues coming up to the floor again,” she said. “There are those who try to make it about police being more important or black people who died are more important — they’re all important. But as I’ve heard it said, if you’re a policeman, you can take off your uniform and go home. If you’re black, you’re black all the time.”

‘Appeal to the conscious’

Despite the violence Lyle faced during his participation in protest and the continuing problems he and Gwen see today, they remain committed to King’s philosophy of rejecting violent means to provoke change.

“Nonviolence is the only thing that works; the minute you fight back, all you have is a brawl,” Gwen said. “If you don’t fight back, you appeal to the conscious of your opponent and of those who are on the sidelines. They’ll see that you have a cause and that you’re willing to stand up for it, but you’re not willing to hurt someone for it. I think that’s important.”

Lyle and Gwen’s grandchildren carry on their grandparents’ legacy of activism by marching with the local chapter of NAACP and protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota with relatives from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Although Lyle’s cane prevents him from participating in protests and marches these days, he and Gwen still incorporate practices in their daily life to curb racism, like discouraging and calling out racist jokes or comments.

“I think it’s important to live that way and not let it slide by,” Gwen said. “It’s so easy to say, ‘ignore it and go on,’ but silence is consent. If you don’t say anything, that must mean that you agree with them. I just won’t do that.”

The couple extends these expectations to guests at the bed-and-breakfast inn they own in Illinois. In one instance, a white couple asked to eat breakfast in the library because a black family was seated in the breakfast room — a request the Johnsons swiftly rejected.

“If we lose their business, we lose their business, but we make sure they understand that’s not something that we tolerate,” Lyle said. “You have to be willing to do that in your day-to-day life, you can’t just let that go by.”