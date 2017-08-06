Faith Briefs: Aug. 5, 2017

Donna Yecke will speak about "Life-What's it all about?" Special feature will be Lefleur Fashions of Woodbury.

Reservations and cancellations are essential. Email rwrvcwc@yahoo.com or call Barb at 651-212-6503.

The River Valley Christian Women's Connection is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

Handbell Boot Camp is back

Learn the basics of ringing bells, including proper ringing and malleting techniques, during Bells of the Bluffs Handbell Boot Camp, which is back at First Lutheran Church, Red Wing, this summer.

A two-week session for youths and adults will be 5-6 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16.

Sign up by emailing marilee.a.anderson@gmail.com

New River holds worship at Bay Point

New River Assembly of God will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Bay Point Park under the big tent. This is the weekend of River City Days.

Eat at a Community Meal

The Community Meal/Sunday Supper will be served three times in August. All meals are at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

'The schedule for servers is Aug. 13, Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints; Aug.20, Aktion Club; and Aug. 27, First Covenant Church.

This is a free meal open to all served at the First United Methodist Church.

Do handwork to help others

People who knit or crochet are invited to help make prayer shawls. They are blessed in prayer and made available to those who need healing and encouragement.

Groups will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug 10, at 1845 Bohmbach Drive and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at English Lutheran Church, Ellsworth.

First Lutheran's Quilting Group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the Old Fellowship Hall.

Faith in Action seeks drivers

Faith in Action is looking for volunteers to drive individuals to various appointments. If you are interested in exploring this opportunity, call 651-327-2400. The office is located at 1407 W. Fourth St.

