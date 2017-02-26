Faith briefs for Feb. 25, 2017

They will use the Holden Evening Prayer Service for the services 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Meals will be offered at 6 p.m. at the hosting churches.

There also will be Good Friday service at noon April 14 at the Church of St. Joseph.

The schedule is:

March 8 — United Lutheran Church is the host. Pastor Heidi Bolt of First Presbyterian Church will preach on "Grace and Faith."

March 15 — First Presbyterian Church is the host. Pastor Clay Oglesbee of First United Methodist Church will preach on "Futility and Faith."

March 22 — St. Paul's Lutheran Church is the host. Father Tristan English of Christ Episcopal Church will preach.

March 29 — Christ Episcopal Church is the host. Pastor Arte Sharot of First Lutheran Church is preaching on "Money and Faith."

April 5 — First United Methodist Church is the host. Pastor Kristen Schlauderaff of St. Paul's Lutheran Church is preaching on "Doubt and Faith."

April 14 — The Church of St. Joseph is the host and Father Thomas Kommers will preach.

World Day of Prayer is March 3

Red Wing area residents will observe World Day of Prayer at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The theme is "Am I Being Unfair to You?" written by women of the Philippines.

Joint Religious Legislative Coalition member to speak

Ana Ashby, organizer with the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition — the first U.S. interfaith lobbying organization — and serving Minnesota since 1971, will speak on "Justice in Challenging Times: 'Here I Am, Lord, Send Me'" at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at First United Methodist Church, 403 East Ave.

Ashby will detail JRLC's work and a recent day for church members and clergy from around Minnesota to meet with state lawmakers on such matters as health care, human/civil rights, immigration and refugees.

This is part of the "Talking with the Neighbors" series.

Eat at a Community Meal

The Community Meal/Sunday Supper will be served at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at First United Methodist Church. Masonic Lodge will provide the servers.

The free meal open to all.

Bechtold comes to First Covenant Church

First Covenant Church has called Michael Bechtold as associate pastor of youth. He comes from Mankato, Minn., where he served at Crossview Covenant Church. Bechtold began seminary at Bethel in Arden Hills, Minn. and expects to be done next year.

He grew up in central Minnesota attended Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, where he met his wife, Anna. They have a daughter, Annika, and a child on the way this June.

Vasa Lutheran Community Meal is March 8

Vasa's Community Meal will be served Wednesday, March 8, at Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Road. Serving of meatloaf and au gratin potatoes will begin at 5:30 p.m.

There is no charge. The meal is open to all.

Library books can be delivered

In cooperation with the Red Wing Public Library, Faith in Action volunteers are matched with individuals unable to get to the library. The volunteers will pick-out books, deliver to an individual and then return them through the Book House Call program. Timing is arranged with the receivers and the volunteers. For information, call 651-327-2400.

Temporary respite care available

Faith in Action volunteers will provide short-term relief for a caregiver. They do not provide care services, but a caring presence to relieve the caregiver to attend a support group, shop, or enjoy a personal activity.

The respite can be two to four hours. For information, call 651-327-2400.