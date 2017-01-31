Faith briefs for Jan. 28, 2017

In addition to serving as a pastor, Heidi Bolt has worked as a hospice chaplain and served as a leader of Mothers of Preschoolers and the Girl Scouts. She also founded a weekend program in Nebraska City that served meals to middle school students. Greg Bolt has served on several community boards and coached multiple levels of baseball and soccer. They both have experience as court-appointed special advocates and as foster parents. "We hope to jump into the community with both feet. Our two young children are very active, and we hope to support them as well as find ways to support and strengthen the work of the great community of Red Wing," he said. They can be reached at acoupleofclergy@gmail.com, 651-327-2355, or on many social media platforms.

Get ready to redefine singing with Sacred Harp

On Sunday Feb. 5, at the United Lutheran Church will feature singing many people may never have experienced. Sacred Harp singing will be incorporated into the 8:40 a.m. and the 10:45 a.m. service.

Sacred Harp singing is a uniquely American traditional way of singing religious texts, that goes back to New England in the mid-to late 1700s. It is four-part harmony, a capella, based on songs from an old tune-book called "The Sacred Harp," using a musical notation system known as "shape notes."

It is meant to be participant-based singing, not performance-based. There is neither practice, nor audition for singers; everyone is welcome. It is not polished singing; it is passionate singing. It can be loud, engaging, even rollicking. It was once described as "full-bore, guts-on-the-floor singing."

There also will be a one-hour Sacred Harp workshop and singing school at 9:45 a.m.

Christ Episcopal to hold meeting

Christ Episcopal Church will hold its annual meeting Sunday, Jan. 29, immediately following the 10 a.m. service. There will only be one service that day.

Members will elect church leadership and reflect on the achievements of the previous year. The meeting will be followed by a potluck brunch.

In View of God's Mercy group meets

In View of God's Mercy, addiction from a biblical perspective, holds meetings at 7 p.m. Saturdays at First Covenant Church, 2302 Twin Bluff Road. Fellowship, education, prayer and discussion are part of the program. For more information, call 651-301-1008.

Interfaith group helps others

Faith in Action in Red Wing is an interfaith volunteer program serving seniors and those in distressed circumstances. The organization's goal is to help individuals in the community remain independent.

All services are provided by caring volunteers, with no charge to the recipient. Services include local transportation, friendly visiting, library books, respite care and a caregiver support group. The only out-of-town transportation offered is for radiation treatments.

For information, visit www.faithinactionredwing.org or call 651-327-2400.

Library books can be delivered

In cooperation with the Red Wing Public Library, Faith in Action volunteers are matched with individuals unable to get to the library. The volunteers will pick-out books, deliver to an individual and then return them through the Book House Call program. Timing is arranged with the receivers and the volunteers. For information, call 651-327-2400.

Temporary respite care available

Faith in Action volunteers will provide short-term relief for a caregiver. They do not provide care services, but a caring presence to relieve the caregiver to attend a support group, shop, or enjoy a personal activity.

The respite can be two to four hours. For information, call 651-327-2400.

