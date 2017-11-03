United Way calls for grant applications

The grant process is open to all 501(c)(3) agencies who provide programs and services to residents in one or more communities in Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce counties. To be eligible for funding, nonprofit agencies must demonstrate an impact on United Way's goal of ensuring the basic needs of every person in our community. Basic needs include food, housing, transportation, safety, financial stability and equitable access to resources.

United Way funds are awarded through a competitive application and review process to direct grant funding to the most effective local programs. Selection criteria include location, alignment, impact and populations served. Community volunteers review the applications and make funding recommendations which are sent to the United Way's Volunteer Board of Directors for approval.

Interested parties are encouraged to review funding details, verify eligibility and apply online. The link to Community Force, United Way's grant management portal, may be found at www.uw-gwp.org. The application deadline is 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.