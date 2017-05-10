Area post offices participating in Stamp Out Hunger

Customers simply leave their donation of nonperishable goods next to their mailbox before the delivery of mail Saturday. Letter carriers will collect the food donations along their postal routes and distribute them to local food agencies.

Food pantries can only accept unopened, unexpired nonperishable items. They cannot accept homemade or canned items.

Pantries need peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna and chicken, canned soups, stews and chili, canned fruit packed in juice, sugar, condiments, whole grain cereals, and pasta. Pantries also need nonfood items like toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste and brushes, bath and laundry soap, diapers, and hygiene products.

For items specific to your community's food pantry, please contact them directly. They include:

• Red Wing: 651-388-9302

• Cannon Falls: 507-263-3257

• Lake City: 651-345-5888

• Ellsworth and Elmwood: 715-273-2070

• Plum City: 715-647-2191

• Prescott: 715-262-4143

• River Falls: 715-425-6880

• Spring Valley: 715-778-5988