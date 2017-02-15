Something to smile about

Tooth decay affected 55 percent of Minnesota third-graders in 2010, while 18 percent had untreated cavities, according to a 2013 Minnesota Department of Health Oral Health Program report. Moreover, nearly two-thirds of children with Medicaid coverage received no dental services by or under the supervision of a dentist in 2011.

The free community CARE Clinic in Red Wing sees a surprising number of pediatric patients with deep tooth decay, said Sheila Arimond, the clinic's dental coordinator. She said there is a general lack of knowledge about dental health and a lack of access to dental care for low-income residents in Goodhue County.

"We at the CARE Clinic want to address that," Arimond said. The clinic already offers some dental services, and there are plans to add an oral health education program to avoid the need for tooth extractions later.

The negative impacts of poor oral health on children can be immediate and long-term, she said. A child with dental pain may do poorly in school due to difficulty concentrating, and tooth decay can cause self-confidence issues that extend into adulthood.

CARE Clinic is open to uninsured Goodhue County residents with annual income at or below 275 percent of the poverty level. For more information on offered services, visit www.careclinicrw.com.

Healthy choices

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named fluoridation of tap water as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century, crediting it as a major contributor to the decline in the rate of tooth decay.

In addition to drinking fluoridated tap water, the state health department recommends the following habits to maintain healthy teeth and gums:

• Visit a dentist regularly

• Brush teeth twice a day and floss at least once a day

• Eat a healthy diet with fruits and vegetables

• Wear a mouthguard when playing contact sports

National Children's Dental Health Month is sponsored by the American Dental Association to raise awareness about oral health.