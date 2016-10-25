Reps want residents to sound off about health insurance woes
American Legion Post 54, 218 W. Fourth St, will host a town hall-style meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, for area residents to share their experiences with MNsure and rising health insurance premiums.
State Reps. Matt Dean, chair of the House Health & Human Services Finance Committee, and Steve Drazkowski will be present to hear issues about the state’s health insurance marketplace and how it has affected families, small business and farm health insurance coverage. All are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussio