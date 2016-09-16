Local orgs take steps to curb obesity

Minnesota has obtained the 13th lowest adult obesity rate in the country, according to “The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America” released in September. The obesity rate in 2015 for Minnesota was 26.1 percent. Colorado currently holds the lowest rate.

Obesity refers to an excess amount of body fat. This excess weight may come from areas in the body such as muscle, bone, fat and water. There is no single cause of obesity or being overweight, which means there is no single solution to solving the problem.

Minnesota is working on keeping obesity rates down, and this year residents as a whole managed to be one of the few states in the country to do so.

Minnesota has obtained the 13th lowest adult obesity rate in the country, according to “The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America” released in September. The obesity rate in 2015 for Minnesota was 26.1 percent. Colorado currently holds the lowest rate.

Obesity rates have gone down in Minnesota, Montana, New York and Ohio. With other states working toward the same goal, most of them have been unsuccessful. Kansas and Kentucky had rates go up with Louisiana being the highest at 36.2 percent. The rest of the country has remained stagnant with last year’s rates.

Locally, programs such Live Well Goodhue County and Live Healthy Red Wing work diligently to ensure that citizens remain healthy and active.

“Our ultimate goal is to become the healthiest county in the state of Minnesota,” said David Anderson, Live Well Goodhue County coordinator.

LWGC started in 2008 when it received funding and partnered with other counties in southern Minnesota. The organization has faced certain challenges, such as funding being reduced over the years. But today, the program has been rebranded and Anderson believes overall it has made a lasting impact.

Alongside improving the health of residents and making it easier to be active, Anderson encourages surrounding areas to come together to keep the momentum going.

“My goal would be to recruit other communities. What needs to be done in Wanamingo is different than what needs to be done in Red Wing,” he said.

LWGC works to make it easier to walk, bike, eat nutritious foods and avoid use and exposure to tobacco products. Funding helps the agency partner with child care providers, schools, communities, businesses and health care providers to implement these strategies that are shown to help keep people healthy and active.

A few examples Anderson shared include safer walking and bike routes, education classes, community gardens for families to have access to fresh fruit and vegetables and wellness programs that can help in the workplace, reduce health care costs and improve overall health.

So many factors go into holding back healthy options for people, such as availability and cost. Anderson thinks this is changing, but it’s a slow process.

“You go to convenience stores, they never had fresh produce, now you’re starting to see that.”

Estimates have shown that by 2020 half of nation’s population could be prediabetic or diabetic if the country continues at its current rate.

“No, I don’t think it’s going to happen because of programs and initiatives like Live Well and Live Healthy. If we didn’t have them, it definitely would,” Anderson said.

After partnering with the University of Minnesota to offer “I can prevent diabetes,” one person reported that she was able to take the class and lower her blood sugar 20 points by changing her diet and being more active.

Live Healthy Red Wing also works to help keep citizens active. The group is a collaboration of 10 organizations that work together to design walking maps, improved parks and encourage residents to take small steps to becoming healthier every day.

“For most people, it’s not making a complete and radical change in one day. That usually doesn’t last. What we try to do is give people options and then encouragement.” said Michelle Leise, Live Healthy Red Wing coordinator.

“We’re all, I don’t want to say lazy, but we’ve gotten used to everything that’s convenient. We need to get back to our roots and become more active and start eating healthier,” Anderson said.

In the future, LWGC plans to offer more options for people to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as walking clubs and cooking classes. Live Healthy Red Wing hopes to expand its programs and start more one-on-one conversations with residents to continue building a culture of health and what they can do to help.

For more information on these two programs, visit www.co.goodhue.mn.us/206/Live-Well-Goodhue-County and www.livehealthyredwing.org.