Villagers have been cooperating 10 years

Village Cooperative of Red Wing is celebrating 10 years since it opened. By commemorating a decade in September, Denise State, member services manager, discussed how the building got started and how a cooperative works.

“It’s senior living for 55 and older. They’re considered units, they’re not considered apartments — they’re not assisted living whatsoever. We don’t have nurses coming in or meals provided,” State said. “There’s several cooperatives in the Minnesota area, people just don’t understand what they are.”

The building is designed for active seniors who are able to care for themselves but still want the community aspect of living in an area with other seniors. The Cooperative Corporation holds title to the entire property and is governed by its board, which is composed of residents. Owners occupy one home and receive one vote when electing those on the board. Each person owns a share of the building when living in a cooperative.

There are currently senior cooperatives throughout the country, with Village Cooperatives throughout the Midwest in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin and five locations in Minnesota.

Essentially, the building provides residents the opportunity to have home ownership while being able to interact and socialize with other community members their age, literally right next door.

Living arrangements are described as “hybrid condos.” They offer one-bedroom, one-bathroom facilities up to two-bedroom, two-bathroom, equipped with kitchens that are fully serviced and have appliances owned by the building.

“If they have any problem, I come in and help, and if I can’t, I call out for help,” State said.

Amenities provided in the building include underground heated parking as well as an underground car wash, exercise facilities, communal areas such as a kitchen, library and craft room and a trail outside the building.

“I have a lot of single women here and they love the feature of a secure building,” she said.

Currently, Village Cooperative is completely full, being occupied by almost half singles and half couples.

Naomi Lenway, who moved in during the opening in September 2006, discussed the benefits of living there.

“It’s like one big happy family. Here you’ve got neighbors close by and we look out for each other and help each other, which you wouldn’t have necessarily,” Lenway said.

One main attraction of living in a cooperative is having other community members nearby as well as the opportunity to become more involved with local events.

“We have the ‘Lunch Bunch’ that goes out once a month together. We all get together at least once a month,” Lenway commented, though she added that the craft room is one of her favorite places to spend her spare time.

Members recently had a fish fry in the communal area. At Christmas, Lenway said, they decorated the tree together. Throughout the seasons and during the holidays, they enjoy decorating the building.

Village Cooperative will have an open house Oct. 1 and residents will be getting together to celebrate 10 years with a luncheon Sept. 8.