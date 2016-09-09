CDC: Minnesota a top state for breastfeeding

Minnesota ranks among the top breastfeeding states in the country with more mothers choosing to breastfeed and breastfeed longer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The rate of beginning, or initiating, breastfeeding in Minnesota rose to 90 percent in 2013 — a first since reporting began — from 84 percent in 2012, according to the most recent national breastfeeding statistics released by CDC.

“Breastfeeding helps to improve the lifelong health of both babies and mothers,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger said in a news release. “Supporting breastfeeding is one of the best public health investments we can make to improve health and well-being in Minnesota.”

The state also saw increases in how long mothers are breastfeeding.

From the report:

•Breastfeeding at six months went from 58.5 to 65.9 percent, a 13-percent increase.

•Breastfeeding at 12 months went from 35.8 to 41.0 percent, a 15-percent increase.

•Exclusive breastfeeding at three months went from 48.6 to 53.9 percent, an 11-percent increase.

•Exclusive breastfeeding at six months went from 21.7 to 31.4 percent, a 45-percent increase.

Minnesota ranks 7th in the country for beginning breastfeeding and 5th for breastfeeding at six months.

In neighboring Wisconsin, the rate of initiating breastfeeding is 80.3 percent.

Breast milk is easy for babies to digest and helps with eye and brain development, according to the MDH. Breastfed babies also are healthier and have fewer infections and diseases.

Breastfeeding support

Despite overall improvement in breastfeeding rates in Minnesota, there are significant differences in the rates of beginning and maintaining breastfeeding among various groups, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Though the percentage of women initiating breastfeeding in the Minnesota WIC Program has risen from 63 percent to 80 percent since 2001, some women face more barriers to breastfeeding and are initiating at lower rates, the MDH says. Minnesota breastfeeding rates also vary by race and ethnicity.

MDH and its partners are working to make it easier for women to breastfeed, including peer counseling and breastfeeding-friendly policies in communities.

High breastfeeding rates in Goodhue County are due to coordinated efforts by the county Public Health Division, lactation services at Mayo Clinic Health System and the Goodhue Wabasha Pierce County Breastfeeding Coalition, said Bea Haines, Goodhue County WIC coordinator.

Area breastfeeding initiatives include:

The Lake City Public Library hosts the Lake City Area Baby Café, offering resources and community support for breastfeeding women. The group meets 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

Live Well Goodhue County, which partners with local organizations and care providers, has funded “mothers’ rooms” for nursing in Goodhue County school districts, Red Wing Family YMCA and county government buildings.

Dakota County Health Department also is highlighted in the CDC’s report for launching the Breastfeeding-Friendly Health Departments program in Minnesota. The program provides a framework for health departments seeking to strengthen their ability to promote and support breastfeeding.

“We commend and strongly support Minnesota’s breastfeeding-friendly hospitals and other organizations that are helping to ensure that Minnesota’s children have a healthy start,” Ehlinger said.