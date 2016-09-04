Friends use CPR to save Red Wing man’s life

Elmer Diercks (left), John Bauer and Jeff Boigenzahn II said they look forward to future fishing trips together. (photo by Samantha Bengs)

Baiting a hook and casting a line are second nature to Elmer Diercks. A fishing trip with family and friends in the summer of 1965 started an annual tradition for the retired S.B. Foot Tanning Co. supervisor of Red Wing. Every year a group gathers, growing generations deeper, to travel to northern Minnesota and Wisconsin lakes to relax and reel in fish.

“Of my original group in ‘65, I am the only one left,” Diercks said. “That just about changed this year.”

While packing to leave this summer’s trip on the Yellow River in rural Danbury, Wis., Diercks had a heart attack.

“I was opening my truck door, and fell right into the driver’s seat,” he said.

Ten men accompanied Diercks to Danbury. Two men, John Bauer and Jeff Boigenzahn II, both of Red Wing, were trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Life-saving efforts

It was Boigenzahn who discovered an unresponsive Diercks.

“As soon as I cleared his truck door, he was face down on the front seat and console,” Boigenzahn said. “He was completely blue, cool and clammy when I found him.”

Boigenzahn, a Minnesota Department of Corrections officer, said his CPR training skills immediately kicked in.

“I checked Elmer for a pulse, no pulse,” Boigenzahn said. He then screamed for help and to call 911.

Bauer quickly joined Boigenzahn on the driveway.

Bauer, a maintenance technician at Red Wing Shoe Co., has been trained annually for more than 30 years in first aid, bloodborne pathogens and CPR.

“Everyone was in a panic mode,” Bauer said. “For all of these years I’ve been trained, I thought what is going to happen if I have to use this? Will I freeze up or panic?”

Seeing Diercks on the ground, Bauer did not freeze, he said. He sprung into action.

“All of that training immediately came into focus,” he said. “We just went to work.”

Boigenzahn and Bauer took turns, performing chest compressions for nearly 30 minutes before paramedics arrived.

“I knew the ambulance was going to take a while based on our rural location,” Boigenzahn said. The other men, speaking with 911 dispatchers, uncovered a problem: no one knew the address of the vacation home where they were staying.

“Some of the guys ended up running out to the road to find the house number,” Bauer said. “We drove past that number every day, but none of us paid attention to it.”

Dee Holm, dispatch supervisor for the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, said it can be common for travelers not to be certain of their exact location.

“Knowing your location is the most important information a dispatcher is looking for,” Holm said. “If you are staying in a vacation home or different place, be aware of the address.” Holm explained that the 911 wireless technology in Goodhue County allows dispatchers to fairly easily find callers, but not all areas are equipped with the same technologies.

“Staying calm while on the line is also very helpful,” she said. “It can be really hard to understand key information through screaming or crying.”

Any information on pre-existing conditions of the victim and a reliable call-back number are also helpful for dispatchers, Holm said.

As paramedics began to arrive at the Danbury vacation home, Boigenzahn and Bauer continued to help.

“We continued compressions and helped them set up oxygen tanks and prepare Elmer for the defibrillator charges,” Bauer said.

When a pulse was found, they rushed him to a small airport in Burnett County, awaiting a helicopter to transport him to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn.

“It was really tough on me, after they took him away,” Bauer recalled. “The uncertainty really got to me. It was terrible, but the outcome is so wonderful.”

Recovery

Diercks spent 12 days at North Memorial Hospital recovering from full cardiac arrest.

“The doctors placed five stints in my heart,” Diercks said.

“His recovery was unbelievable,” Boigenzahn said. “I heard he was placed in a medically induced coma, then a day or two later, he’s doing fine and talking and joking with people.”

“It’s a miracle that we still have him,” Bauer said. “He was gone for 20-25 minutes that day.”

Diercks is attending cardiac rehabilitation three times a week at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

“They’ve got me on the treadmill, bikes and weightlifting,” Diercks said. “I’ve lost 35 pounds.”

He tries to walk a couple times a day, he said. The three men, already close friends, now share a bond that is stronger, they said.

“We lost all our fishing stories of the trip after Elmer’s heart attack,” Bauer said. “But Elmer’s family had the biggest catch, they got him back.”

Both Boigenzahn and Bauer said they encourage everyone to take CPR classes.

“The most important part of this is how important CPR training is. It’s really simple to get trained,” Bauer said. “Think of a loved one or a child having a problem. You should want to know what to do in those situations.”

CPR classes are available locally through Red Wing Community Education, the Red Wing YMCA and Minnesota State College Southeast.