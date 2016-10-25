Falconer Vineyards introduces two new ciders for fall

The award-winning vineyard will have local artist Dan Wimer's work featured on the 22-ounce bottle, titled Falconer's Lumberjack Hard Cider. Kegs will also be available for the Hopped Apple and Minnesota Apple flavors for restaurants and bar industries to take advantage of.

Juice for the new drinks comes straight from a local orchard in Pepin Heights, with the vineyard planting some cider apples of their own to use as well.

Falconer Vineyards and Winery is located at 3572 Old Tyler Road, overlooking 6 acres of vineyards. Each drink is made using grapes grown in northern United States. Alongside wine and soon to be ciders, the location also features a bistro with signature pizzas baked in a woodfire oven.

Fall hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information and upcoming events, visit www.falconervineyards.com.