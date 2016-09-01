Burger Battle champ title goes to Clyde’s Corner

Kellie Burrows, senior community manager for Relay For Life (left) and Mary Hofland, Relay For Life Burger Battle coordinator (far right) presented Clyde’s Corner owner Jerad Erlandson and bar manager Lara Score with a plaque Thursday, Aug. 25, declaring Clyde’s the Burger Battle winner of 2016. (photo by Sarah Young)

BELDENVILLE, Wis. — The voters have spoken. Clyde’s Corner’s Jerk Burger has been crowned king of the inaugural Ellsworth Area Burger Battle.

The American Cancer Society partnered with seven area restaurants to sell punch cards raising money for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Pierce County. Punch cards were sold for a $30 donation; 100 punch cards were sold totaling $3,000.

“The money will be used to support local cancer survivors and caregivers through research, free wigs, free rides and a 24/7 hotline with a live person,” said Relay For Life Senior Community Manager Kellie Burrows.

Punch card holders could bring the card to each restaurant June 1 through July 31 and receive one free featured burger. When the contest ended July 31, participants voted online for their favorite beef creation.

Clyde’s Corner (W7409 Hwy. 65, Beldenville) owner Jerad Erlandson said their winning burger was inspired by trips with his wife Sara to Jamaica. The burger was marinated in Jamaican jerk sauce and topped with red wine vinaigrette cole slaw. They served 90 total.

“We ‘Wisconsinized’ it,” said Erlandson. “It was a little too spicy by itself, but the red wine vinaigrette tones it down a bit.”

Erlandson told Burrows Clyde’s is a definite participant next year. Burrows hopes the contest will catch on the way it has in River Falls, where punch cards sell out almost as soon as they’re issued.

”The burger battle is very popular in River Falls and they just wrapped up their fourth year. Not to mention a great deal!” Burrows said.

Other area restaurants who stepped up to the plate to raise money in the fight against cancer include:

Broz Bar (455 E. Wall St., Ellsworth) -- Mottz Burger, with marinara sauce with oregano and mozzarella cheese and topped with deep fried tomato basil mozzarella cubes.

Gas-Lite (W8945 Hwy. 10, Ellsworth) – Pizza Burger, seasoned with Peep’s pizza seasoning on sourdough toast with pizza sauce, cheese curd crumbles, mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers

Just Ka’s (325 W. Main St., Ellsworth) – the Mel Burger topped with mushrooms, Swiss and two onion rings, drizzled with bourbon sauce.

Lawton Bar & Grill (N6499 Hwy. 63, Beldenville) – Burger with American cheese and coleslaw.

The Valley Bar & Grill (W10299 Hwy. 10, Prescott) -- The Valley Burger topped with bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, fried onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Bendilly’s (N4306 Hwy. 63) -- The Bendilly’s Burger is topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, Swiss, American cheese and mayo.