On the first day of Christmas ...

Here are the first four days. Look for more in the Dec. 21 and 24 editions.

Dec. 25: A partridge in a pear tree

Have you ever seen a partridge in a pear tree? You probably won't. Partridges are actually ground-nesting birds and unlikely to venture to the boughs of a tree, pear-bearing or otherwise.

If someone on your gift list likes the idea of a bird nestled among foliage, however, Sargent's Nursery offers a festive frosty fern arrangement complete with a decorative cardinal for $11.99. The houseplant thrives in humid conditions with medium to low light and moist soil.

Dec. 26: Two Turtle Doves

Skip the turtles, nut clusters and Dove Chocolate — Red Wing Confectionery offers handmade chocolates crafted right in the store. From individual chocolates and beautifully detailed molded chocolate masterpieces to 4-pound plates of assorted chocolates, treats from the Confectionery can handily fill a stocking or satisfy an entire party's sweet tooth.

Holiday chocolate plates range in price from about $12 to $90. The Red Wing Confectionery also offers homemade holiday pies baked with butter from the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.

Dec. 27: Three French hens

Simple Abundance in Red Wing offers a variety of options for a holiday roast, including whole chickens and other poultry. Owner Kiki Gheen recommends a locally sourced turkey from Ferndale Market in Cannon Falls. The turkeys are raised free-range and are free of antibiotics and artificial ingredients. Weights for the turkeys range from about 16 to 24 pounds and cost $2.29 per pound at Simple Abundance.

Dec. 28: Four calling birds

Help the nature enthusiast on your list spot the area's calling birds with a new set of Binoculars. The Leupold Acadia model sold at 4 Seasons Sport Shop for $249.99 is completely water- and shock-proof and features crystal-clear glass with 10 power magnification.

"The Peterson Field Guide to Birds," sold at Fair Trade Books for $19.99, offers a comprehensive and user-friendly illustrated index of birds throughout eastern and central North America.