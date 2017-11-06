The two local men experienced the war in very different ways.

"This program will be conversation between the two," said Casey Mathern, curator of objects and exhibits.

Albrecht covered the Vietnam War as a correspondent for the Red Wing newspaper for two months in 1968. With a portable typewriter, three cameras and a half-dozen lenses, he chronicled the lives of area soldiers and mailed their stories back for publication in what was then known as the "DRE."

"Some of these young men who didn't make it back," Mathern said..

In a few tragic cases, he was the last person from Red Wing to interact with soldiers who became war casualties. Albrecht later became CEO of Red Wing Publishing.

Johnson, a retired colonel, served 26 years in the military, including time spent in Vietnam with the troops. He will share stories from the perspective of those who served during the war.

The program is in conjunction with the Minnesota Historical Society's traveling exhibit "Coming of Age: The 1968 Generation," which is on view at the History Center through Saturday, Nov. 11.

" We have some items on display that Dick Johnson brought back from Vietnam," Mathern said.

Admission to the program is $5, free to members and students. Payment will be collected at the door.

For more information, call the museum at 651-388-6024.