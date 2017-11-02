Anderson speaks on climate change
Alan Anderson, a member of Citizens' Climate Lobby — Northfield, will speak on the science of climate change at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Church of St Joseph. This presentation is hosted by the Knights of Columbus, and will be followed by a discussion on, "What should the Christian response to the challenges of climate change be?"
Anderson is a native Minnesotan and a former small-business owner. He served in the National Guard and spent 34 years in executive Boy Scout leadership before retiring in 2012. He is an active life-long learner and a sought-after speaker on climate change.
"Climate change is real and we need to face it," Knights of Columbus member Jerry O'Rourke said. "As a Christian, it is important to me to be a faithful steward of our planet. Alan Anderson is a great speaker and I hope everyone takes the opportunity to hear him."