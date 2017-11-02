Anderson speaks on climate change

Anderson is a native Minnesotan and a former small-business owner. He served in the National Guard and spent 34 years in executive Boy Scout leadership before retiring in 2012. He is an active life-long learner and a sought-after speaker on climate change.

"Climate change is real and we need to face it," Knights of Columbus member Jerry O'Rourke said. "As a Christian, it is important to me to be a faithful steward of our planet. Alan Anderson is a great speaker and I hope everyone takes the opportunity to hear him."