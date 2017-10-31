Habitat for Humanity hosts designer purse bingo

Join the Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity for designer purse bingo at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the American Legion, 218 Fourth St. W. Many local businesses have donated either monetary donations or door prizes. All proceeds stay with the Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity. Last year just over $5,000 was raised. Linda Kelly and Kristine Roberts co-chaired this event last year and have teamed up again this year to make this event a fun afternoon. Cost is $30 for 10 games of bingo. Must be 18 years old to play.