The traveling showcase, Caravan du Nord, tours with the best in current Minnesota music and is known for its ability to identify break-out talent. Created by Minnesota Music Coalition and sponsored by 89.3 The Current, Caravan du Nord features three up-and-coming Minnesota bands on one concert.

Vocalist and songwriter Aby Wolf has attained broad recognition through stirring solo performances and collaborations too numerous to mention. Wolf continues to turn heads with her unique brand of spacious electro pop — produced by Brooklyn's Grant Cutler — both at home in the Twin Cities, and more recently, in cafes and clubs across Eastern Europe.

PaviElle has taken the stage professionally as a vocalist, singer-songwriter and spoken word artist, working with Khalil Queen, Everyday People, and as an early member of EduPoetic Enterbrainment, a group integrating spoken word, rhythm and blues, jazz, reggae and hip-hop. Her new endeavor is a musical collaboration with bassist, producer and composer Casey O'Brien and presents 10 years of her songwriting, all of it deeply personal and autobiographical.

Like sages of old, calling down their muse from the mountains, Red Wing's own Tony Cuchetti derives his spirit and creativity from an eclectic blend of folk, blues, country and Americana. Compared to the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Sturgill Simpson, Amos Lee and Ray Lamontagne, Cuchetti bleeds soul. Whether he is performing songs from his mentors or his own original compositions, Cuchetti leaves the listener with a deep sense of satisfaction for the power of simple yet provocative music.