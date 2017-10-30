Donations help Lions buy eyeglasses for kids

The 2017 White Cane Days fundraiser in September collected $1,570.25 at three locations: Wal-Mart, Econofoods downtown and Hanisch Bakery; 24 Lions participated this year.

Sight has been an important project area for Lions since 1925, when Helen Keller asked the Lions to become "Knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness."

In addition to buying eyeglasses, the Red Wing club also contributes to a variety of other vision projects. Yearly donations made at the annual convention ranged from $300 to $900 in recent years. Red Wing Lions also have donated to the Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation; this year that amount was $918.