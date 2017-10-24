Mayo Clinic Health System's annual Lunch Break set for Nov. 2
The Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Auxiliary Volunteer Services, will be hosting its annual Lunch Break on Thursday, Nov. 2. This annual fundraiser supports their scholarship program, the Childbirth Education program and other outreach endeavors. Three kinds of soup — including gluten free — will be offered. In addition to the lunch, there will be a bake sale, a gift shop, a style show and prize drawings.
The Lunch Break is held at First Lutheran Church on West Fifth Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the hospital gift shop.