Virtual museum launched to honor Tuskegee Airmen

Not a physical collection, the CAF Red Tail Squadron's virtual museum is a community collaborative effort, made up of photos and information of artifacts pertaining to the Tuskegee Airmen submitted from all around the country. Anyone with an item of significance to the Tuskegee Airmen, or has visited the location of a memorial in tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, can share their knowledge by submitting to the virtual museum. All that is required is a good-quality photo and the desire to help educate and inspire people with the remarkable legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.