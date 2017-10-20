Virtual museum launched to honor Tuskegee Airmen
The Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron, America's tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, announced the launch of their new virtual museum at redtail.org. The online collection of artifacts, memorials and personal mementos aims to explore the humanity of the experiences of the Tuskegee Airmen, so people of all ages can gain a deeper understanding of the positive impact of their service to our country.
Not a physical collection, the CAF Red Tail Squadron's virtual museum is a community collaborative effort, made up of photos and information of artifacts pertaining to the Tuskegee Airmen submitted from all around the country. Anyone with an item of significance to the Tuskegee Airmen, or has visited the location of a memorial in tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, can share their knowledge by submitting to the virtual museum. All that is required is a good-quality photo and the desire to help educate and inspire people with the remarkable legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.