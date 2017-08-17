Take a stagecoach for El Paso Days

The funds raised from the golf tournament and the Millie Christopherson/Ivo Schlegl Memorial Breakfast will go toward the El Paso Community Club Crisis Fund, according to President Merlin Blaisdell.

The fund was started to assist people that are from or have a connection to El Paso Township who are in need, Blaisdell said.

"It's a big help to people, especially if someone's in the hospital and the family is running back and forth to the Twin Cities, that's a lot of money," Blaisdell said. "So we try to help cover some of those expenses."

The breakfast will be held 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the El Paso Bar and Grill.

This year's theme is El Paso Stagecoach Lines, where citizens can take a ride in an old time stagecoach.

El Paso resident Lanette Place took on the responsibility of researching the history of stagecoaches in El Paso Township and said it was not very easy.

Place said she found evidence of stagecoaches going through Pierce County and El Paso Township in the 1800's, when they would mostly deliver mail.

In addition to mail service, Place said she found an advertisement for stagecoach transportation from Ellsworth to Prescott twice per week in a six-hour trip in the 1850's.

While the stagecoach present at El Paso Days this year won't be the same as ones that would deliver residents' mail, it is still in working condition.

Stagecoach rides will be $5 for those ages 10 to adult, or five tickets for $20. Children five to 10 are $3 and under 4 years old is free with an adult. The stagecoach rides will start at Adolph's Log Cabin.

El Paso Days is looking for volunteers, especially for the stagecoach rides that begin Friday afternoon. Blaisdell said they're looking for people to sell tickets for the rides and sell merchandise and raffle tickets.

For those interested in volunteering, Blaisdell recommends contacting him at 715-273-3399 or mblaisde@hughes.net.

Everyone's favorite event, according to Blaisdell is the parade. For those interested in joining the parade, Blaisdell said they should be in town by 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, to register. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in El Paso.

Thursday, Aug. 17

• 7 p.m., Joe Janisch Memorial Euchre Tournament, El Paso Bar & Grill.

Friday, Aug. 18

• Stagecoach rides

• 5-9 p.m., Pony Pull, Adolph's Log Cabin

• 6 p.m., Horse Trail Ride, Grave Pit

• 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., P. & S. "We Love You" Karaoke, El Paso Bar & Grill

Saturday, Aug. 19

• 7:30 a.m., Nature Run/Walk, 425th Street El Paso

• 7:30-11 a.m., The Millie Christopherson/Ivo Schlegl Memorial Breakfast, El Paso Bar & Grill

• Stagecoach rides

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seventh annual Shine and Show Car Show, Adolph's Log Cabin

• 10 a.m., Lawrence N. Pasch Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, El Paso Bar & Grill

• 12 p.m., Old Fashioned Horse Pull, Horse Trail Ride, Adolph's Log Cabin

• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Kid's games, rodeo, Adolph's Log Cabin

• 2 p.m., Bean Bag Tournament, El Paso Bar & Grill

• 4-7 p.m., The Lyle Baumgartner Band, Adolph's Log Cabin

• 6:30 p.m. sixth annual Cow Race, El Paso Bar & Grill

• 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Live Country Music, El Paso Bar & Grill

Sunday, Aug. 20

• Stagecoach rides until noon

• 10 a.m., Randy Christopherson Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, El Paso Bar & Grill

• 11:45 a.m., Ecumenical Worship Service, St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery

• 2 p.m., Grand Parade, El Paso

• 4-8 p.m., Bear Creek Band, El Paso Bar & Grill

• 4 p.m., Old West Reenactment, Adolph's Log Cabin

• 5 p.m., Grease Pig, Adolph's Log Cabin