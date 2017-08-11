Search
    PHOTOS: Winning combinations at the Goodhue County Fair

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Goodhue County fair judge Greg Harder observes participants in the beef market steer class 3 walk their animals around the show ring Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at the Zumbrota, Minn., fairgrounds. Anne Jacobson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Goodhue County fair judge Greg Harder observes participants in the beef market steer class 3 walk their animals around the show ring Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at the Zumbrota fairgrounds.

    The crowd packed the arena to the rafters. Other farm-and-garden-related exhibits were on display in the 4-H Building.

    The blue, red and white awards, honorable mentions, grand champion and reserve champion ribbons were awarded earlier in the week.

    The fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 12. People will take home their entries and exhibits Sunday.

