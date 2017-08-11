Search
    'Butter Than Any Udder Fair' — Day 1

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 11:10 a.m.
    1 / 13
    Two little girls were screaming with delight as they rode the flying swings at the Pierce County Fair Thursday, Aug. 10. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 13
    Ten-year-old Ethan Nigbor of Spring Valley won second place in the Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City Junior Division of the Pierce County Talent Show Thursday, Aug. 10. He sang Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 13
    Though spotty showers dominated the day Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Pierce County Fair, a crisp, fall-like evening dominated the midway later that night. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 13
    Lance Hovland won the River Falls Senior Division of the Pierce County Talent Show and will advance to the finals with a stirring fiddle rendtion of "Bluegrass Fiddling" Thursday, Aug. 10. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 13
    This fuzzy little friend was all eyes as passerby waved at him at the Pierce County Fair petting zoo Thursday, Aug. 10. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 13
    Alixis Nerhing sang and signed "Isn't The Name of Jesus Beautiful" during the Spring Valley/Elmwood portion of the Pierce County Talent Show Thursday, Aug. 10. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 13
    Little Mia Kinneman, age 1.5 of Ellsworth, was happy to pose with her new balloon hat made by Pickles the Clown at the opening day of the Pierce County Fair Thursday, Aug. 10. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 13
    What sight is more recognizable at a county fair than the lit up ferris wheel? This one had the Packers pre-season game blaring in the background Thursday, Aug. 10. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 13
    The winners of the Spring Valley/Elmwood Junior Division of the Pierce County Talent Show were Ethan Nigbor, 9, of Spring Valley and Emma Selzier (first place), who sang a tribute to her grandmother. Pictured with River Falls Program Director Peggy Krasin. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 13
    Logan and Mason Chrest played a snare drum duet Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Pierce County Talent Show, in the River Falls Senior Division. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 13
    Ethan Ladwig, 9, of Ellsworth, was quite popular with the parakeets at a Pierce County Fair booth Thursday, Aug. 10. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia12 / 13
    Trace Sampair, 4, of Ellsworth enjoys the Pierce County Fair with a baby calf. Matthew Lambert / Pierce County Herald13 / 13

    Use the arrows above to scroll through the video and photos. 

    ELLSWORTH—The first day of the Pierce County Fair saw spotty showers and autumn-like temperatures, but that didn't stop the enthusiasm of fair goers Thursday, Aug. 10 in Ellsworth.

    Make sure to check out the thousands of 4-H and Open Class exhibits, adorned with glittering champion, blue, red, white and pink ribbons as judging is complete.

    Friday, Aug. 11 has a full line-up of events, including:

    • Jared Sherlock, a comic magician and illusionist at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the picnic shelter

    • Pickles the Clown magic show and balloon twisting 12-6 p.m. in the gazebo.

    • Power line safety demonstration by Pierce Pepin at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

    • Free Karoon Caricatures by Pete Wagner northeast of the Round Barn 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

    • Beer garden opens on southwest side of the Midway 2 p.m. to midnight, with karaoke 7:30-11:30 p.m.

    • Chainsaw carving demonstration north of the picnic shelter at 3 p.m.

    • Rabbit agility at 3 p.m. in the Drewiske Barn.

    • 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena Barn

    • Tractor/truck pull at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand

    • Colleen Raye, Debbie O'Keefe and Tim Patrick and the Blue Eyes Band at 7 p.m. in the picnic shelter. Also at 8:30 p.m.

    Don't forget about the fair food! And we know the kids won't let you forget about the carnival.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
