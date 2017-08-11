'Butter Than Any Udder Fair' — Day 1

Make sure to check out the thousands of 4-H and Open Class exhibits, adorned with glittering champion, blue, red, white and pink ribbons as judging is complete.

Friday, Aug. 11 has a full line-up of events, including:

• Jared Sherlock, a comic magician and illusionist at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the picnic shelter

• Pickles the Clown magic show and balloon twisting 12-6 p.m. in the gazebo.

• Power line safety demonstration by Pierce Pepin at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

• Free Karoon Caricatures by Pete Wagner northeast of the Round Barn 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

• Beer garden opens on southwest side of the Midway 2 p.m. to midnight, with karaoke 7:30-11:30 p.m.

• Chainsaw carving demonstration north of the picnic shelter at 3 p.m.

• Rabbit agility at 3 p.m. in the Drewiske Barn.

• 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena Barn

• Tractor/truck pull at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand

• Colleen Raye, Debbie O'Keefe and Tim Patrick and the Blue Eyes Band at 7 p.m. in the picnic shelter. Also at 8:30 p.m.

Don't forget about the fair food! And we know the kids won't let you forget about the carnival.