Universal Music Center Red Wing free family fun day

Come and enjoy a day of music and fun activities at the Family Music Festival noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Hobgoblin Music, 920 Highway 19, Red Wing. The event, hosted by Universal Music Center and Hobgoblin Music includes: an air guitar competition, a community drum circle, kite flying, rock star face painting, karaoke-style stage singing, instrumental workshops with Universal Music Center instructors, music games from ArtReach, and more. There will be free Hanisch Bakery Guitar-shaped cookies (while they last) and the Fast Food Kart will be selling picnic-type items. Music will rule the day with performances by UMC students and instructors and a special appearance by the Willie B Blues Band. Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and come out for a music-filled day!