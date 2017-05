The Red Wing Rotary awarded Paul Harris Award to Brian Peterson (left( and member Dewey Rothering (far right). Presenting the awards Tuesday, May 16, 2017, are club Foundation Chair Lee Finholm and President Trincy Faas. The Paul Harris award is given annually to a community member and club member who exemplify Rotary ideals. The award includes a $1,000 donation to the Rotary Foundation in the recipient’s name.

The Red Wing Rotary presented the Paul Harris award to Brian Peterson (left) and member Dewey Rothering (far right). Presenting the awards Tuesday, May 16, are club foundation chair Lee Finholm and President Trincy Faas. The Paul Harris award is given annually to a community member and club member who exemplify Rotary ideals. The award includes a $1,000 donation to the Rotary Foundation in the recipient's name.