Buff up your history and a local tombstone
To learn more about tombstone preservation and restoration, stop by the Goodhue County Historical Society for a workshop 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Participants will receive a preservation kit (a $25 value) and lunch. Following the presentation is a hands-on workshop at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. This is suitable for cemetery professionals, genealogy enthusiasts and local history buffs. Registration, through Red Wing Community Education, is $38 per person and includes the professional preservation kit and lunch.