    Delivering gratitude and a surprise

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 3:30 p.m.
    The United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties crew of Sarah Lindner, Maureen Nelson, Diane Maurer and Laura Prink heads out to make special deliveries to 80 local volunteers during National Volunteer Week 2017.1 / 3
    A take-out box stating "We are for FORTUNATE to have you" brings a smile to Kendra Holdorf's face. She is with HOPE Coalition.2 / 3
    Special deliveries culminated with packages for United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties' Rojean Becker, Laurie Joans and volunteers from ProAct, who fill backpacks so children don't go hungry when school meals are not available. The deliveries took place during National Volunteer Week, April 23-29.3 / 3

    The staff of United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties made 80 deliveries the week of April 23-29 to local volunteers who go above and beyond. Each volunteer received a take-out box with a note saying, "Thank You! We are so FORTUNATE to have you!" Each box contained fortune cookies with custom sayings such as "Happy National Volunteer Week" and "Thanks for all you do!"

    "National Volunteer Week is the perfect time to celebrate and recognize so many of the people who donate countless hours to help us achieve our mission and goals," said Maureen Nelson, executive director. "We fight tirelessly for the economic mobility, education and health of all members of our community. It's a big job, and it simply would not be possible without volunteers."

    Year after year, volunteers help the United Way raise awareness of poverty and bring real change to public policy. Volunteers serve on the board and seek out and tackle big issues facing Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce counties. Volunteers review funding applications and invest funds back into the community. Volunteers serve food to kids for the summer food program. Volunteers donate food and stuff bags for the Packing for the Weekend program. Volunteers also go into the office to help with everything from labeling and sorting to mailings and cleaning.

    "We wanted to say a big, heartfelt thank you to our volunteers, and this was a fun way to do just that," said Sarah Lindner, volunteer and donor relations manager. "The work they do matters, and they truly make a difference in our community."

